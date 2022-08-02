Winner Of a Classical Music Festival Brutally Murdered, Priceless Violin Stolen, Barnaby Investigates

Midsomer Murders is a fantastic British Crime Drama that revolves around Detective Barnaby and his partner solving murders in the picturesque English County of Midsomer. It is a light-hearted with humour, quirkiness, and good banter. Barnaby is methodical, fair, and always finds a personal connection while solving the mystery. It is entertaining, engrossing and keeps you on your toes trying to solve the mystery.

In this episode, musicians compete for a prestigious award at the annual classical Music Festival, the winner of which is brutally murdered, and his priceless violin is stolen. Suspicion rapidly falls on the maestro organising the festival by turning a community festival into a corporate one, many suspect that the murder is the result of a curse.

This episode of Midsomer Murders can be viewed on FilmOn TV at 20:00pm GMT today. It can be viewed then or recorded and viewed later. Record your favourite TV programs if you don’t have time to watch them live and enjoy them later at your own convenience.

