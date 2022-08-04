Sex Scandal Engulfs Serene Country Village on Jonathan Creek

Jonathan Creek is an award-winning British mystery crime drama starring Alan Davies. The Title character Jonathan works as a creative consultant to a magician and helps solve mysteries through his keen eye, attention to detail and his talent for logical deduction. He is sort of a nerd but also a quick-witted genius. The mystery solver creative consultant teams up with an investigative crime writer as his partner to solve the mysteries. He has the natural ability to solve puzzles and looks at everything as a piece to the puzzle that needs to be put together to get to the answer. He believes in eliminating the impossible and whatever remains must be the truth.

In this episode, as Jonathan settles into country life, he finds their apparently serene country village is home to all manner of strange and disturbing undercurrents. A sex scandal breaks at the community centre, a humpbacked beast has been seen prowling around the vicarage and the deadly Japanese knotweed threatens to trigger bigger panic. Jonathan then decides to visit a retired psychic who makes some baffling predictions.

This episode of Jonathan Creek can be viewed on FilmOn TV at 20:00pm GMT today. It can be viewed then or recorded and viewed later. Record your favourite TV programs if you don’t have time to watch them live and enjoy them later at your own convenience.

