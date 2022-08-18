MUSIC MUSIC REVIEWS MUSIC VIDEOS REVIEWS VIDEO

Paul Maged’s Everything’s Gonna Be Alright Music Video Review

ByKaren Benardello

Aug 18, 2022

Artist: Paul Maged: Keyboard/Piano; John Polimeni: Guitars; and Dan Konopka: Drums

Album: ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright;’ Released: July 19, 2022; Producer: Maged; Mixed and mastered by: Konopka

Sharing emotionally charged, profound messages about the importance of seizing the moment and taking back control of their lives, especially during times of crisis, is a powerful process that musicians use to connect with their listeners. New York City-based adult contemporary singer-songwriter, Paul Maged is doing just that with the recent release of his latest pop-rock single, ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,’ and its accompanying video.

The catchy track showcases Maged’s versatile as a musician, as his lyrics remind his listeners to find and embrace the positive aspects of situations that often raise doubt and fear. Influenced by, and following in the footsteps of, such iconic rock artists as Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen and Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, Maged proves the importance of adapting to the truths of modern times in his new tune.

As New York began to revitalize itself to a certain extent after the beginning of COVID-19, Maged started to reconnect to the energy of his city. He wrote ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright’ to prove that New York wasn’t in demise, and has the power to overcome the trials and tribulations of the pandemic. The songwriter wrote the perfect anthem about the importance of rebuilding his city through its romanticism, grittiness, positivity, love and gratefulness.

‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright’s music video features a visually stunning collage of beautiful city and beach images that are interwoven with tantalizing, intimate videos of couples dancing and enjoying their time together. The video’s alluring cinematography immerses its viewers into the singer’s encouraging message that they should enjoy life for their own peace of mind.

Driven by superbly layered guitar riffs, drum beats and piano keys and an innovative vocal execution, ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright’ powerfully reminds its listeners not to discredit the power of a community banding together and emerging stronger than ever during a crisis. The catchy single showcases Maged’s versatile as a singer-songwriter, especially in chronicling the truths of contemporary times. Along with the captivating imagery and cinematography in the track’s accompanying video, the single is the perfect anthem about rebuilding his relationships in his hometown city through its romanticism, grittiness, positivity, love and gratefulness.

For more information on Maged, visit his Spotify, SoundCloud, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram pages.

The cover for singer-songwriter Paul Maged’s pop-rock single, ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.’

Facebook Comments

By Karen Benardello

As a graduate of LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic, Karen Benardello serves as ShockYa's Senior Movies & Television Editor. Her duties include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, and scribing movie, television and music reviews and news articles. As a New York City-area based journalist, she's a member of the guilds, New York Film Critics Online and the Women Film Critics Circle.

Related Post

HORROR HEADLINES Horror News Horror Videos MOVIES NEWS VIDEO

Mister Limbo Exclusive Clip Features Actors Hugo de Sousa and Vig Norris Realizing They’re Stranded In the Desert

Aug 17, 2022 Karen Benardello
Drama MOVIES NEWS POSTERS VIDEO

Montréal Girls Exclusive Poster Debut Features Actor Hakim Brahimi Embracing the Titular City’s Underground Subcultures

Aug 16, 2022 Karen Benardello
MOVIES NEWS VIDEO

One Way Clip Features Colson Baker and Kevin Bacon Discussing How Their Past Mistakes Will Affect Their Futures

Aug 16, 2022 Karen Benardello

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *