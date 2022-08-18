Paul Maged’s Everything’s Gonna Be Alright Music Video Review

Artist: Paul Maged: Keyboard/Piano; John Polimeni: Guitars; and Dan Konopka: Drums

Album: ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright;’ Released: July 19, 2022; Producer: Maged; Mixed and mastered by: Konopka

Sharing emotionally charged, profound messages about the importance of seizing the moment and taking back control of their lives, especially during times of crisis, is a powerful process that musicians use to connect with their listeners. New York City-based adult contemporary singer-songwriter, Paul Maged is doing just that with the recent release of his latest pop-rock single, ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,’ and its accompanying video.

The catchy track showcases Maged’s versatile as a musician, as his lyrics remind his listeners to find and embrace the positive aspects of situations that often raise doubt and fear. Influenced by, and following in the footsteps of, such iconic rock artists as Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen and Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, Maged proves the importance of adapting to the truths of modern times in his new tune.

As New York began to revitalize itself to a certain extent after the beginning of COVID-19, Maged started to reconnect to the energy of his city. He wrote ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright’ to prove that New York wasn’t in demise, and has the power to overcome the trials and tribulations of the pandemic. The songwriter wrote the perfect anthem about the importance of rebuilding his city through its romanticism, grittiness, positivity, love and gratefulness.

‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright’s music video features a visually stunning collage of beautiful city and beach images that are interwoven with tantalizing, intimate videos of couples dancing and enjoying their time together. The video’s alluring cinematography immerses its viewers into the singer’s encouraging message that they should enjoy life for their own peace of mind.

Driven by superbly layered guitar riffs, drum beats and piano keys and an innovative vocal execution, ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright’ powerfully reminds its listeners not to discredit the power of a community banding together and emerging stronger than ever during a crisis. The catchy single showcases Maged’s versatile as a singer-songwriter, especially in chronicling the truths of contemporary times. Along with the captivating imagery and cinematography in the track’s accompanying video, the single is the perfect anthem about rebuilding his relationships in his hometown city through its romanticism, grittiness, positivity, love and gratefulness.

