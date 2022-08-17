Mister Limbo Exclusive Clip Features Actors Hugo de Sousa and Vig Norris Realizing They’re Stranded In the Desert

Some experiences are so terrifying that people have to resort to humor to find a sense of comfort and security in the situation. That’s certainly the case for actors Hugo de Sousa and Vig Norris’ characters in the upcoming horror comedy, ‘Mister Limbo.’

Terror Films is set to distribute the feature digitally in North America on Friday, September 2. In honor of the movie’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘F#ck Us, Right?’ in the clip, Sousa and Norris’ characters, the titular Mister Limbo and Craig, wake up in the middle of the desert with no memory of how they got there. As the duo starts to realize they have no obvious way of finding their way out of the desert, they start to accept the severity of the situation.

Besides Sousa and Norris, ‘Mister Limbo’ also stars Cameron Dye. The comedy was written and directed by Robert G. Putka, who also served as a producer on the feature with Norris. de Sousa also served as an executive producer on the comedy.

Putka was inspired to make ‘Mister Limbo’ after he suffered a debilitating breakdown. “Like every great breakthrough, this started with a breakdown. Back in the fall of 2016, my body and mind betrayed me, and I had a longform nervous breakdown. After years of panic attacks and generalized anxiety, it all came to a head as I was about to release my first feature film, ‘Mad.’ What should have been a moment of vindication, turned into my own personal hell in a hotel room in Las Vegas.

“I had the mother of panic attacks. A real nasty one lasting at least five hours, after which I finally, thankfully, passed out due to a heavy dosing of Xanax. But during those five hours, I alternated pacing the floor and curling up in the fetal position on the bed. I felt like I was going to die or, at the very least, collapse. This panic attack was different from all the other ones I’d encountered and learned to cope with,” the filmmaker continued.

“Upon returning to Cleveland a few days later, the realization that I was far from out of the woods became painfully apparent,” Putka also noted.

“Five years later, I still haven’t fully healed from that experience. I still deal with physical remnants of that bottoming out, some of which have become chronic. I also still struggle trying to maintain a healthy mind, as anxiety is a daily stumbling block to living a normal” life, whatever that even is anymore,” the filmmaker divulged.

“But with that said, I’m in a good place spiritually and philosophically. I feel this has given me the type of clarity necessary to take my own crises of faith, fear and regret, and inject these ideas into a story that I hope is both personal and cathartic as it is reflective and universal,” Putka added.

“In a lot of ways, I’m the same person I was. In some cases, worse. But in a few ways, I’m better than I ever was. I’m certainly more hopeful, and that counts for a lot,” the filmmaker also shared.

“The succinct version: I made this film after having emerged from a tumultuous period in my life. It helped me to better understand the power of forgiveness – both of oneself and others – and how it frees us to move on to better things. Maybe it can do the same for others,” Putka concluded.

