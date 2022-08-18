Successful Businesswoman Finds Sister’s Body in the River During Her Boat Party, Vera Investigates

Vera is a popular British Crime drama featuring DCI Vera Stanhope as a copper obsessed with her work. She faces the world with her humour, cleverness, and valour. With her team by her side, she leaves no stone unturned and gives her very best to each and every case and her motive is one and only to get to the bottom of the truth.

In this episode, a successful businesswoman, the magnate behind the beauty salon empire throws a lavish boat party on the river and she finds her sisters body in the water. Vera uncovers an abusive relationship but the murder could also be to hide a terrible family secret.

This episode of Vera can be viewed on Swissx TV at 20:00pm GMT today. It can be viewed then or recorded and viewed later. Record your favourite TV programs if you don’t have time to watch them live and enjoy them later at your own convenience.

