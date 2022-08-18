SWISSX SwissxTV TELEVISION NEWS

Victor and Margaret Suffer More Misery While Visiting a Solicitor on One Foot in the Grave

Actress Annette Crosbie and actor Victor Meldrew star in the classic 1990s BBC One sitcom, ‘One Foot in the Grave.’

Some people must continuously battle against a long series of problems, some of which they inadvertently create for themselves. But it’s the efforts they take, no matter how hilarious they may ultimately prove to be, to overcome those misfortunes and misunderstandings that prove their true character. That’s certainly the case for actor Victor Meldrew’s protagonist of Richard Wilson in the classic British sitcom, ‘One Foot in the Grave.’

The BAFTA Award-winning comedy show, which is set in an unnamed town in Southern England, originally aired on the BBC One network in the 1990s. Its repeats are currently streaming on the Drama channel on Swissx TV. The next episode to air on Swissx TV can be streamed this afternoon from 1:00-1:40pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode four of Series five of ‘One Foot in the Grave’ was written by David Renwick, and directed by Susan Belbin. The episode, which is titled ‘Rearranging the Dust,’ follows Victor and his wife, Margaret (Annette Crosbie), as they visit a solicitor to sort out some legal matters. But their eventful wait then brings more misery.

