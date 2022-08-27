Animal Loving Social Media Influencer Tweek Jesus Shares His Inspirational Story and Love For His Cats

While flashy influencers often provoke awe and fanfare from the public for their dazzling lifestyles, the most inspirational social media stars often ultimately prove to be those who are honest in sharing their relatable struggles. One such social media star is the Macedonia-based Tweek Jesus, who shares not only his music, dance moves and love of animals on his accounts, but also the struggles he has endured and overcome throughout his life.

In one of his videos, Tweek Jesus shares that he has a vision of escaping the current difficult situation he’s currently living in. He noted that he wakes up thinking about improving his life, including fixing his home, which leaks when it rains, and proving consistent food for his family. He also humbly asks if any of his followers can donate money to help him and his family.

While discussing his life, Tweek Jesus also shared: “In my childhood, I went through trauma with my parents; they were always putting me in situations where they attempted suicides and beat each other; there were a lot of bloody scenes.

“But while I kept pushing through life, I kind of am socially unable to connect with people; I never felt any type of love,” he also divulged.

“But recently – three years ago – I took three stray cats into this sh*tty house and they grew into a big cat family,” the animal-loving the social media star continued. “Now it’s my mission to save them. They give me hope for existing; their magical presence erased the memories and anger from my past life.”

