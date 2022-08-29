Where’s Rose Exclusive Clip Features Actress Skyler Elyse Philpot Dreaming of a Visit From Her Friend From the Woods

Sometimes people’s most anticipated, but equally worrisome, dreams are those of reuniting with a supposed friend who may ultimately have a hidden, sinister agenda for their futures. That’s certainly the case for actress Skyler Elyse Philpot’s titular character in the upcoming horror thriller, ‘Where’s Rose.’

TriCoast Worldwide is set release the film on VOD and Digital tomorrow, August 30. In honor of ‘Where’s Rose’s distribution, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature. In the clip, the eponymous character’s babysitter, Jessica Waters, who’s played by Anneliese Judge, is reading her a bedtime story about a girl overcoming time and possible harm to herself in order to search for her dream of love.

After finishing the story, Jessica begins to settle Rose in for bed. The babysitter starts to becomes alarmed, however, when the young girl informs her that she wants to keep the lights on; she divulges that she wants to be able to see her friend who lives in the woods behind her house if he comes to visit her during the night. While Rose also reveals that her older brother, Eric, believes that her friend is only imaginary, Jessica still appears to be concerned about the situation.

In addition to Philpot and Judge, the drama also stars Ty Simpkins, who also served as a producer, as Eric. ‘Where’s Rose’ also co-stars Cara AnnMarie (‘The Sons of Summer’ with Scott Patterson) and Nick Basta (‘Harriet’ w/ Leslie Odom Jr). The movie was written, directed and produced by John Mathis .

In ‘Where’s Rose,’ just days before he leaves for college, Eric is horrified to learn that his younger sister, Rose, goes missing. When Rose is eventually found, something about her has changed. Eric must convince his family that something evil lives within the little girl before he goes away to school.

