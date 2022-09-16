Swissx’s EON C60 Can Naturally Help Treat Alzheimer’s Disease Symptoms

CBD has garnered widespread recognition in recent years for its ability to treat numerous chronic health issues. One of the leading conditions that the cannabinoid has been known to relieve is Alzheimer’s Disease. Patients can now find solace in taking Swissx’s unique blend of CBD plants in one of its most powerful products, EON C60, to help treat their symptoms.

Alzheimer’s Disease is a chronic, long-term medical condition that negatively affects memory, thinking, and behavior, which interferes with daily living. Its symptoms include memory loss affecting daily activities, trouble with familiar tasks, trouble with speech or writing, becoming disoriented about times or places, decreased judgment, mood and personality changes and being withdrawal from friends, family, and community.

CBD products like EON C60 act as a therapeutic treatment by interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS), which regulates cardiovascular, nervous and immune system functions. CBD also binds to and activates receptors in the brain that create a therapeutic effect in the body, which helps users find relief from painful symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease, without feeling impaired. CBD is also a known antimicrobial and antioxidant.

EON C60 is a natural supplement that doesn’t contain any toxic chemicals. Therefore, it provides more energy, greater longevity and better health. It doesn’t need to be digested to be effective, so it moves fast in the body, which leads to rapid results.

Swissx’s serving size of EON C60 is .25 mL, which is equal to drops. The serving size features 25mg Thiamine Mononitrate as Vitamin B1 and .5mg Hyaluronic Acid (Sodium Hyaluronate). There are 120 servings in each container, which retails for $100 USD.

C60 (Carbon 60) has become known as a miracle element since it was identified in 1985 by Rice University researchers in Texas. The group eventually won the 1996 Nobel Prize in chemistry.

Since its discovery, numerous scientific studies have found that C60 offers health enhancing properties. Those health benefits include increased longevity, improved bone and joint strength, and generally boosts the immune system.

