Swissx’s EON C60 Can Help Lower High Blood Pressure and Prevent Heart Disease

CBD has garnered widespread recognition in recent years for its ability to treat and prevent numerous chronic health issues. One of the leading conditions that the cannabinoid has been known to prevent is heart disease, by treating its risk factors, including high blood pressure. Patients can now find solace in taking Swissx’s unique blend of CBD plants, particularly in one of its most powerful products, EON C60, to help prevent heart disease and lower high blood pressure.

CBD’s anti-inflammatory and antioxidative properties is able to reduce risk factors that can lead to heart disease, including high blood pressure. It can also reduce the risk of related conditions, like stroke.

High blood pressure is the leading risk factor for hypertensive heart disease. Blood pressure can rise under stress, but research suggests a dose of CBD can lessen that increase.

EON C60 is a natural supplement that doesn’t contain any toxic chemicals. Therefore, it provides more energy, greater longevity and better health. It doesn’t need to be digested to be effective, so it moves fast in the body, which leads to rapid results.

Swissx’s serving size of EON C60 is .25 mL, which is equal to drops. The serving size features 25mg Thiamine Mononitrate as Vitamin B1 and .5mg Hyaluronic Acid (Sodium Hyaluronate). There are 120 servings in each container, which retails for $100 USD.

C60 (Carbon 60) has become known as a miracle element since it was identified in 1985 by Rice University researchers in Texas. The group eventually won the 1996 Nobel Prize in chemistry.

Since its discovery, numerous scientific studies have found that C60 offers health enhancing properties. Those health benefits include increased longevity, improved bone and joint strength, and generally boosts the immune system.

