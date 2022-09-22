Swissx Island Spa Resort: An Experience of a Lifetime

With summer wrapping up and autumn setting in, it is time for crisp mornings, slight nip in the air, beautiful scarves and pumpkin spice lattes. It is also time to look after oneself, reflect on the first half of the year, your goals, aspirations, mental and physical wellbeing. Nourish yourself and fill up on good energy and positive vibes at the luxurious Swissx Island resort in the Caribbean. Set in 37 acres of landscaped tropical gardens directly at the beach, Swissx Island is one of Antigua’s finest resorts. Forget your stress and focus on yourself and have an Experience Of A LifeTime with Swissx Island Wellness Retreat!

Swissx Island wellness retreats focus on plant-based treatments and therapies. Swissx Island offers multiple packages to choose from, from 1-week Spiritual Awakening to a 10-day Spirit Adventure to a 2 week Shamanic Vision Quest. Yoga, Pilates, Spiritual Exploration, Spa treatments, Organic Meals, Nature walks, with a dramatic Caribbean view.

Swissx products are made in Switzerland with the plants being grown in the Caribbean. It is one of the most sought-after lifestyle brands with many celebrities as its members.

The subscription to Swissx TV, the popular online streaming service powered by FilmOn gets one access to this Members Only Swissx Island Resort. The service can be used anywhere in the world, and it has more than 1000 streaming channels and 5 Million Movie Titles, with Voice Recognition that will prompt the service to offer the service / products suitable just for you at our exclusive Swissx Island resorts. The Subscription gets you access to this exclusive Members Only Swissx Island Cannabis Lifestyle Club. With the subscription, you also get a box full of Swissx goodies such as oils, butters, lotions, smokables, joints, flower, everything absolutely legal, just like coffee, Swissx – For the Higher Good! Swissx – THE AMAZON OF WELLNESS WITH A SHARPER IMAGE, The Subscriptions start at $14.95, $39.95 and $90 a month. The Subscription also gets you invites to Celebrity Studded Gala Events in Malibu, Carribean and at home in Switzerland.

