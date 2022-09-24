Forensic Evidence Suggests Foul Play Was Involved in a Women’s Fatal Car Crash on Silent Witness

It takes a truly dedicated forensic pathology expert to be able to solve various crimes, even on scripted television show. That’s certainly the case with the long-running British crime drama series, ‘Silent Witness,’ which was created by Nigel McCrery, a former real-life Nottingham-based murder squad detective based.

‘Silent Witness,’ which is produced by the BBC, focuses on a team of forensic pathology experts and their investigations into various crimes. The group was led in part by Dr. Nikki Alexander, who was played by Emilia Fox, who helps assist the team with its cases.

‘Silent Witness’ is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this evening at 6:40-8:40pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The seventh episode from series 21 of ‘Silent Witness,’ which is titled ‘One Day,’ was written by Timothy Prager and directed by Thaddeus O’Sullivan. The feature-length episode follows the case of a woman who was killed in a car crash. Upon reviewing the case, the forensic evidence suggests foul play and that the victim’s son could be involved in the death.

