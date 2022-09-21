Confess, Fletch Film Digital Code and Book Giveaway Features Jon Hamm’s Titular Protagonist Fighting to Prove His Innocence

Crime has never been so disorganized as when Jon Hamm’s endlessly bothersome titular protagonist of Irwin ‘Fletch’ Fletcher inadvertently becomes involved in a murder case in the new comedy, ‘Confess, Fletch.’ Despite his at-times irritating ways, the eponymous main character is actually innocent of the latest offense he’s been accused of committing, and must put aside his typical tenancies to protect his at-times questionable innocence and freedom.

‘Confess, Fletch’ is based on the 1976 book of the same name by Gregory McDonald. The screen adaptation was written by Zev Borow and Greg Mottola, the latter of whom also directed the feature. Besides Hamm, the film also stars Roy Wood Jr., Annie Mumolo, Ayden Mayeri, Lorenza Izzo, Kyle MacLachlan and Marcia Gay Harden.

