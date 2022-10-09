NEWS TELEVISION NEWS

Actress Essie Davis Investigates a Death of a Young Boy at a Hospital on Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries

ByKaren Benardello

Oct 9, 2022 , ,
Actress Essie Davis stars on the ‘Blood and Money’ episode of the Australian period drama television series, ‘Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries.’

Sometimes the most challenging aspect in life for people can be finding a place where they truly feel comfortable. That’s certainly the case for the title protagonist of the Australian crime drama television series, ‘Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries.’ The eponymous lead character, The Honorable Phryne Fisher, who’s played by Essie Davis, is an independent, glamorous private detective, who won’t find peace until she solves every crime. The mystery show, which is set in the late 1920s in Melbourne, also highlights Phryne’s personal life.

The award-winning period drama, which premiered in 2012 on Australia’s ABC network, is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode of ‘A Place to Call Home’ is set to stream on Filmon this afternoon at 3:00-4:00pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and viewed at a later time.

The fourth episode from series 3, which is titled ‘Blood and Money,’ was written by Belinda Chayko and Deb Cox, and directed by Peter Andrikidis. The episode follows Phryne as she investigates the murder of a young boy at a hospital.

FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

Facebook Comments

By Karen Benardello

As a graduate of LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic, Karen Benardello serves as ShockYa's Senior Movies & Television Editor. Her duties include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, and scribing movie, television and music reviews and news articles. As a New York City-area based journalist, she's a member of the guilds, New York Film Critics Online and the Women Film Critics Circle.

Related Post

NEWS TELEVISION NEWS

Two Professors under suspicion for the murder of a Librarian, Endeavour Investigates

Oct 10, 2022 Akansha
HORROR HEADLINES Horror Interviews INTERVIEWS NEWS TELEVISION INTERVIEWS

New York Comic Con 2022 Interview: Julie Plec Talks Vampire Academy

Oct 9, 2022 Karen Benardello
HORROR HEADLINES Horror News Horror Videos MOVIES NEWS VIDEO

Red River Road Exclusive Clip Features Actress Jade Schuyler Realizing Her Family’s Dog is Spooked During a Pandemic

Oct 6, 2022 Karen Benardello

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *