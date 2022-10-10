Marty Thompson’s Unwind Album Review

Artist Name: Marty Thompson: Instruments: Gibson ES-335, Martin 000-MMV, Gibson Thunderbird 100 yr. Anniversary special, banjo, Congos, bongos, synth, keyboards and Moog

Album: ‘Unwind;’ Released: October 7, 2022 on Marty Thompson Records; Producer: Marty Thompson

Embracing life’s most important connections while also accepting its ever-changing dynamics and paths is one of the most important ways for people to mature and appreciate their circumstances. Versatile, insightful singer songwriter-multi-instrumentalist, Marty Thompson is doing just that on his newly released immersive psychedelic-folk-rock album, ‘Unwind.’ The musician embarks on an emotionally relatable journey throughout the nine-track LP, which also features a unique blend of thought-provoking alternative and country vocals that chronicle the struggles – and triumphs – of everyday life.

Taking inspiration from the instrumentals and vocals of such rock bands as Phish and Grateful Dead in the 1990s and intertwining them with some modern jam scene sounds, Thompson created an unconventional concept-record. The musician embarks on a lyrical 24-hour cycle, during which he cherishes the time he spends with the people he cares about and the positive aspects of his life.

The ‘Unwind’ record begins with its titular entry, which immediately calls attention to the musician’s unique blending of the ’90s jam scene and modern unconventional studio work. The acoustic, psychedelic guitar strumming drives the tune’s pulsating, uptempo rock beat, as well as his declaration that he’ll always walk side-by-side and watch the path unwind with the person he cares about. The song is a powerful ode to people finding comfort with each other as they embrace their life together.

The eponymous track on Thompson’s latest album transitions into its sophomore entry, ‘Ruta Maya Moonshine,’ which features a darker, moodier mid-tempo rhythm and beat. Also including psychedelic tones from the intoxicating guitar strumming, the tune’s narrative explores how the moonlight of the Hill Country of Texas allows the musician and the person he cares about to truly overcome their regret and continue connecting with each other.

Another enthralling entry on ‘Unwind’ is its fifth song, ‘Paradise,’ which features soulful guitar strumming that supports sentimental country-rock-inspired lyrics. In emotional vocals, Thompson croons that everything feels like paradise with the person he cares about. He also emotionally emphasizes that nothing, not even music, brings him the same joy as the person he loves.

Besides ‘Paradise,’ another notable entry on Thompson’s latest LP is its seventh track, ‘Old John Blues,’ which captivatingly interweaves country and psych-rock vocals that are driven by a melancholy tone with a bass-driven rhythm and polished, textured guitar strumming. The musician soulfully contemplates his life’s direction as he ponders where his life is headed next. Despite his introspective nature, he still believes he’s living in the titular paradise.

‘Old John Blues’ is followed by ‘Unwind’s penultimate entry, ‘Bartender,’ which features a interesting use of bar sounds in the background to create a genuine atmospheric vibe. Also driven by a stellar blend of country-folk guitars, banjos and bongos, Thompson reltably croons about ending his day with the people he cares about at the neighborhood bar for last call from the titular bartender.

Thompson powerfully embraces life’s most important connections while also accepting its ever-changing dynamics and paths on all nine songs of his latest immersive psychedelic-folk-rock album. The musician embarks on an emotionally relatable journey throughout ‘Unwind,’ which also features a unique blend of thought-provoking alternative and country vocals and instrumentals that chronicle the struggles – and triumphs – of everyday life.

From the up-tempo titular opening track that chronicles Thompson’s desire to watch his life’s path unwind with the person he loves to the sentimental penultimate tune, ‘Bartender,’ on which he’s celebrating all of his life’s connections, the ‘Unwind’ LP brings its listeners on a lyrical journey that shouldn’t be missed.

