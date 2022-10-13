Reportage November Exclusive Clip Features a Medical Professional Recalling Helping a Patient Resembling the Living Dead

Drawing the horror out from the screen of a genre movie and bringing it into the real world is one of the most powerful ways that filmmakers can make their viewers feel as though they’re part of their feature’s story and thoroughly know their characters. Filmmaker Carl Sundström is doing just that with his upcoming horror feature, ‘Reportage November.’

Terror Films is set to distribute the mystery drama on digital and VOD worldwide this Friday, October 14. In honor of ‘Reportage November’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘Dead Alive.’

Sundström made his feature film directorial debut on the movie, which he also co-wrote with Nathaniel P. Erlandsson, produced and edited. ‘Reportage November,’ which was shot in Sweden, stars Signe Elvin-Nowak, Jonas Lundström and Isabel Camacho.

In ‘Reportage November,’ the mysterious death of a mother and the disappearance of her child leads a group of freelance journalists to the outback of Sweden. The group of four, who are led by the famous journalist Linn Söderqvist (Elvin-Nowak), will make a reportage about the happening and search for leads missed by the police. Equipped with cameras and supplies to survive in the forest for days, they wander out in the woods to find the truth.

While discussing the drama, Sundström said: “Many years ago when I got my first glance of the second act of ‘Cannibal Holocaust,’ I felt that faux documentaries was the best ways of touching the audience deep inside. A way to create a genuine feeling through a documentary format and bring the horror out from the screen into the real world. Ever since then I have been an avid found footage fanatic who appreciate the story telling from a POV perspective. To have the slow burn concept where you get to know the characters thoroughly and you are feeling like a part of the story. A style of film where you cannot show more than the characters see. What they know, you know, and what you know, they know.

“‘Reportage November’ is made for found footage lovers and while writing it we had all aspects and rules of what makes this genre great in mind. A film that focuses on suspense and mystery to bring the viewer to the edge of the seat. We have created a film that is just as much about the slow build-up of the story as the horror. I hope that you enjoy this slow burning thrill that takes place deep in the Swedish outback,” the filmmaker added.

Summary Title 'Reportage November' - 'Dead Alive' Description ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from director Carl Sundström's horror film, 'Reportage November.'