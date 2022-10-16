NEWS TELEVISION NEWS

Actress Essie Davis Faces a Medicinal Charlatan Who Treats Women Suffering From Hysteria on Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries

ByKaren Benardello

Oct 16, 2022 , ,
(L-R): Actresses Miriam Margolyes and Essie Davis stars on the ‘Death and Hysteria’ episode of the Australian period drama television series, ‘Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries.’

Sometimes the most challenging aspect in life for people can be finding a place where they truly feel comfortable. That’s certainly the case for the title protagonist of the Australian crime drama television series, ‘Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries.’ The eponymous lead character, The Honorable Phryne Fisher, who’s played by Essie Davis, is an independent, glamorous private detective, who won’t find peace until she solves every crime. The mystery show, which is set in the late 1920s in Melbourne, also highlights Phryne’s personal life.

The award-winning period drama, which premiered in 2012 on Australia’s ABC network, is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode of ‘A Place to Call Home’ is set to stream on Filmon this afternoon at 3:00-4:00pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and viewed at a later time.

The fifth episode from series 3, which is titled ‘Death and Hysteria,’ was written by Ysabelle Dean and Deb Cox, and directed by Mat King. The episode follows Phryne as she faces a medicinal charlatan who treats women allegedly suffering from hysteria.

FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

By Karen Benardello

As a graduate of LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic, Karen Benardello serves as ShockYa's Senior Movies & Television Editor. Her duties include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, and scribing movie, television and music reviews and news articles. As a New York City-area based journalist, she's a member of the guilds, New York Film Critics Online and the Women Film Critics Circle.

