Relax, Be Entertained and Get Social with FilmOn TV

Social televisions are gaining tremendous popularity these days with FilmOn TV being the pioneer and thought leader in bringing the world of social television to us. A place where you not only get your favourite TV shows and a plethora of movies but also get to be social with other members of the community at the same time. Such a fun way to discuss live events, shows, interviews and news.

FilmOn TV brings two favourite things together, the best online television viewing experience and being social at the same time. FilmOn TV is known to be a social television, where viewers can start discussions, talk about shows, live matches, interviews, current affairs, political situation, economy, putting their point across and have meaningful conversations within the community about everything and anything that matters. Come be a part of the community and have a place to share your thoughts.

FilmOn TV provides a wide bouquet of content mostly long form video content from news to sports, the best British crime dramas to amazing comedies, from medical soaps to legal courtroom dramas. A very rich movie library with regular additions to the library, from the classic Sherlock movies to everyone’s favourite Bruce Lee films, romantic comedies to action packed films. Movies from every genre are available on FilmOn TV.

FilmOn TV provides one of the finest online television viewing experiences. It is one of the largest VOD platforms with access to more than 600 live TV channels from around the world and a huge movie library on demand which can be accessed anytime anywhere.

FilmOn TV can be accessed on web, desktop and its android, and iOS apps. It provides the Guide feature that lets you see the schedule in advance. It also has the recording feature, that lets you record your favourite programmes and watch them at your own convenience. Never miss your favourite show or match again.

 

