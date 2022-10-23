NEWS TELEVISION NEWS

Jack Brings Sarah Out on the Town on Her First Day at Work on A Place to Call Home

ByKaren Benardello

Oct 23, 2022 , ,

Sometimes the most challenging aspect in life for people can be finding a place where they truly feel comfortable and at peace. That’s certainly the case for the protagonist of the Australian television series, ‘A Place to Call Home.’ The lead character, Sarah Adams, who’s played by Marta Dusseldorp, returns to her native Australia following the Second World War, after she spent 20 years abroad in Paris, in order to start a new life.

The award-winning period drama, which premiered in 2013 on Australia’s Seven Network, is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode of ‘A Place to Call Home’ is set to stream on Filmon tonight at 9:55-11:00pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and viewed at a later time.

The fourth episode from series one, which is titled ‘The Mona Lisa Smile,’ was written by Trent Atkinson, and directed by Mark Joffe. The episode shows that te horrors of the war cast a shadow over Inverness as Jack (Craig Hall) heads out around town with Sarah on her first day at work.

FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

By Karen Benardello

As a graduate of LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic, Karen Benardello serves as ShockYa's Senior Movies & Television Editor. Her duties include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, and scribing movie, television and music reviews and news articles. As a New York City-area based journalist, she's a member of the guilds, New York Film Critics Online and the Women Film Critics Circle.

