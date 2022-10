Jack Brings Sarah Out on the Town on Her First Day at Work on A Place to Call Home

Sometimes the most challenging aspect in life for people can be finding a place where they truly feel comfortable and at peace. That’s certainly the case for the protagonist of the Australian television series, ‘A Place to Call Home.’ The lead character, Sarah Adams, who’s played by Marta Dusseldorp, returns to her native Australia following the Second World War, after she spent 20 years abroad in Paris, in order to start a new life.

The award-winning period drama, which premiered in 2013 on Australia's Seven Network, is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV.

The fourth episode from series one, which is titled ‘The Mona Lisa Smile,’ was written by Trent Atkinson, and directed by Mark Joffe. The episode shows that te horrors of the war cast a shadow over Inverness as Jack (Craig Hall) heads out around town with Sarah on her first day at work.

