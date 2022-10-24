Mysterious Blonde Found Dead at the Vicarage

Popular British Crime Drama based on the crime novels of the same name,

the show is based on the adventures of Miss Jane Marple, an elderly smart

lady living in the quiet little village of St. Mary Mead. On her travels and

visits to family and friends, Miss Marple comes across mysterious murders

which she helps solve. The Police sometimes are hesitant to accept her

help and try and dismiss her at times. But her reputation, strong deduction

skills and observant nature makes her come to the right conclusions and

see through the various webs instantly solving the mystery. It is one of the

most popular British Crime dramas of all times. All stories are extremely

engaging and keep you guessing right till the very end. As a crime drama

lover if there is one show to be watched, this is it.

In this episode, Miss Marple is seen enjoying a few quiet days when a series of

scandals start to take place in the village. Everything somehow is related to the

short-tempered local Colonel who is known to be a bit abrupt in his mannerisms.

A body of an unidentified blonde is found in the Hall soon followed by the murder

of the Colonel. Miss Marple sets out to investigate.

Watch this episode of Agatha Christie’s Marple, the exciting British Crime Drama,

airing on itv3 on FilmOn TV at 19:50hrs ET. It can be watched live or recorded

and viewed later.

