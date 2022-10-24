Mysterious Blonde Found Dead at the Vicarage

Popular British Crime Drama based on the crime novels of the same name,
the show is based on the adventures of Miss Jane Marple, an elderly smart
lady living in the quiet little village of St. Mary Mead. On her travels and
visits to family and friends, Miss Marple comes across mysterious murders
which she helps solve. The Police sometimes are hesitant to accept her
help and try and dismiss her at times. But her reputation, strong deduction
skills and observant nature makes her come to the right conclusions and
see through the various webs instantly solving the mystery. It is one of the
most popular British Crime dramas of all times. All stories are extremely
engaging and keep you guessing right till the very end. As a crime drama
lover if there is one show to be watched, this is it.
In this episode, Miss Marple is seen enjoying a few quiet days when a series of
scandals start to take place in the village. Everything somehow is related to the
short-tempered local Colonel who is known to be a bit abrupt in his mannerisms.
A body of an unidentified blonde is found in the Hall soon followed by the murder
of the Colonel. Miss Marple sets out to investigate.
Watch this episode of Agatha Christie’s Marple, the exciting British Crime Drama,
airing on itv3 on FilmOn TV at 19:50hrs ET. It can be watched live or recorded
and viewed later.
