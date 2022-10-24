MOVIES NEWS VIDEO

Shady Grove Exclusive Clip Features Actress Niki McElroy and Actor Todd Anthony Fighting For Survival

ByKaren Benardello

Oct 24, 2022 , , , ,

Strong women are often the pillars that protect and fortify modern society, especially when it comes to fighting controversial and life-threatening situations and issues. That’s certainly true for actress Niki McElroy’s character of Shaina in the new horror thriller, ‘Shady Grove.’ The strong-willed Shaina set out to save her boyfriend, Mark, as their dream vacation suddenly turns into a nightmare.

Gravitas Ventures will distribute the film on digital platforms tomorrow, October 25. In honor of the movie’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature. The clip follows Shaina and Mark as they search for a way to escape after being injured.

In addition to starring in ‘Shady Grove,’ McElroy also co-wrote the script with Nathan Dalton. The thriller was directed by Dale Resteghini. The trio also served as producers on the film.

‘Shady Grove’ follows Shaina and Mark (Todd Anthony), a young couple that leave behind their party lifestyle to find tranquility in an isolated rental cabin with their friend, Elijah (Juhahn Jones). It doesn’t take long for them to realize they have checked into a sinister nightmare, as the locals reveal the true reason for their solitude.

For more information on ‘Shady Grove,’ visit the feature’s official website, as well as its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

Actor Todd Anthony and co-writer-actress-producer Niki McElroy star in director-producer Dale Resteghini’s horror thriller, ‘Shady Grove.’
Summary
ShockYa's Exclusive 'Shady Grove' Clip
Title
ShockYa's Exclusive 'Shady Grove' Clip
Description

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from director-producer Dale Resteghini's horror thriller, 'Shady Grove,' which features actor Todd Anthony and co-writer-actress-producer Niki McElroy.

Facebook Comments

By Karen Benardello

As a graduate of LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic, Karen Benardello serves as ShockYa's Senior Movies & Television Editor. Her duties include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, and scribing movie, television and music reviews and news articles. As a New York City-area based journalist, she's a member of the guilds, New York Film Critics Online and the Women Film Critics Circle.

Related Post

NEWS TELEVISION NEWS

Mysterious Blonde Found Dead at the Vicarage

Oct 24, 2022 Akansha
NEWS TELEVISION NEWS

Jack Brings Sarah Out on the Town on Her First Day at Work on A Place to Call Home

Oct 23, 2022 Karen Benardello
MOVIES REVIEWS

HOLY SPIDER MOVIE REVIEW

Oct 23, 2022 Harvey Karten

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *