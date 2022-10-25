Lewis and Hathaway Investigate the Suspiciously Linked Murders of a Student and a Criminal in Oxford

Lewis is a British Detective Crime drama set in Oxford in England. The main characters, the good-hearted straightforward Inspector Lewis and the intellectual quick witted Detective Sergeant Hathaway make each episode gripping and keep you guessing. Inspector Lewis was Morse’s sergeant in the original series Inspector Morse. Lewis and Hathaway make a great team and complement each other, their banter keep the show captivating and Hathaway’s intellect keeps you wanting more.

In this episode, a connection is found in the death of a student and the killing of a well-known criminal. Lewis and Hathaway start eliminating the long list of suspects who could potentially cause harm. The investigation brings Lewis in contact with an old flame and the past come rushing back. She being the criminals wife.

This episode of Lewis is airing on itv 3 on FilmOn TV tonight at 20:00pm GMT. It can be viewed then or recorded and watched later.

