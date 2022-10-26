Spoiler NYC’s Banned in 38 States and Damaged Goods Music Videos Review

Band: Spoiler NYC; Musicians: Alan Robert: Lead vocals and bass; Chris “Junkyard” Silletti: Guitars; and Tommy “The Kid” Clayton: Drums

Music Videos: ‘Banned in 38 States,’ Released October 13, 2022; and ‘Damaged Goods,’ Released August 31, 2022

Infusing chaotic wisdom into their music is a powerful element that drives the most relatable, socially relevant heavy metal and punk songs. The Hell’s Kitchen, New York-based rock band, Spoiler NYC embraced that theme on its newly released, visceral 14-track album, ‘Banned in 38 States.’ The unabashedly raw and aggressive punk rock trio, which is led by lead singer and bassist, Alan Robert, encourages its listeners to embrace their freedom in any way possible.

The new record from Spoiler NYC takes inspiration from such fellow punk-rock groups as Rancid, Social Distortion and the Misfits. ‘Banned in 38 States’ is a powerful ode to the angst and feeling that chaos could break out at any given moment when punk-rock gained widespread popularity in New York City in the 1980s.

‘Banned in 38 States’ includes two new contemporary tracks, including the titular opening entry and its immediate successor, ‘Damaged Goods,’ as well as 12 remastered tunes from Spoiler NYC’s 2007 debut LP, ‘Grease Fire in Hell’s Kitchen.’ To commemorate the 15th anniversary of the band’s first album, Robert has been seen driving around New York City in an old checkered cab dressed as Rober DeNiro’s character of Travis Bickle from ‘Taxi Driver,’ which is highlighted in the video for ‘Damaged Goods.’

The song and its accompanying video feature gritty guitar distortion and snarling vocals from Robert, both of which are infused with old-school punk and hard-rock flair. With an exhilarating vigor, the musician contends with serious, real-life issues as he recalls how people told him that he would never amount to much. He sings the enthralling lyrics while he and his bandmates, guitarist hris “Junkyard” Silletti and drummer Tommy “The Kid” Clayton, perform the track. The tune features a surprising commercial appeal and relatability, as Spoiler NYC’s frontman croons with reckless energy about how his strained relationship with his father prevented him from fulfilling his full potential.

The exhilarating journey featured in ‘Damaged Goods,’ which is the record’s sophomore entry, continues the blistering guitars, snarling drums and Robert’s gruff, rasping vocals from the ‘Banned in 38 States’ track, which opens the LP. The titular song, which features gripping, stellar production values in its vocals and instrumentals, is tailor made for true heavy metal fans who embrace the genre’s raunchy message that people should pursue their dream,, no matter what the consequences may be afterward. The video intriguingly features Robert and his bandmates as they’re arrested while playing a concert for fans, and then continuing their performance after being put in a jail cell.

The new album from Spoiler NYC is a powerful ode to the angst and feeling that chaos can break out at any given moment. The titular tune and its immediate successor, ‘Damaged Goods,’ and their accompanying videos feature a powerful chaotic wisdom that makes their messages socially relatable, as Robert and his bandmates encourage their listeners to embrace their freedom in any way possible.

For more information on Spoiler NYC, visit the band’s official website, as well as their Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Spotify and Youtube pages.