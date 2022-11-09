NEWS TELEVISION NEWS

Ruth’s Drawn Into a Dangerous Situation Involving the Death of a Mafia Leader on Spooks

ByGrady Owen

Nov 9, 2022
The British action-adventure spy mystery drama series, ‘Spooks.’

Gripping entries in the spy genre not only draw viewers into their stories through various visual stylistic choices, but also crafting realistic, high-tension, emotional stories. That’s certainly the case with British mystery television series, ‘Spooks.’ The espionage drama follows the work of a group of MI5 officers based at the service’s Thames House headquarters, in a highly secure suite of offices known as The Grid.

The popular action-adventure show, which is also notable for its use of popular guest actors, originally aired on the BBC One network in the early 2000s. Its repeats are currently streaming on the Drama channel on Swissx TV. The next episode to air on Swissx can be streamed tonight 6:20-7:40pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode seven of Series nine of ‘Spooks’ was written by Howard Brenton, and directed by Justin Chadwick. The episode follows Ruth (Nicola Walker) as she’s drawn into a dangerous situation involving the death of a Mafia leader. Meanwhile, Lucas (Richard Armitage) has a confrontation with Harry (Peter Firth) that’s destined to change Section D for ever.

Swissx TV is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

