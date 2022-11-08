DVD NEWS MOVIES NEWS

Allegoria Blu-ray Giveaway Features Scout Compton and Bryce Johnson Becoming Entangled as Their Obsessions Manifest as Monsters

ByKaren Benardello

Nov 8, 2022 , , , , ,

Artists are often driven, and their lives become unwittingly entangled, by their obsessions, which led to their insecurities manifesting as monsters, demons and death. That’s certainly the case for the characters in the horror movie, ‘Allegoria.’

The drama will be distributed on Blu-ray and DVD next Tuesday, November 15. ‘Allegoria’s disc release comes after it had world premiere at Panic Fest. The film then debuted on VOD, Digital and Shudder on August 2.

In honor of ‘Allegoria’s home distribution, ShockYa is offering three lucky winners a Blu-ray of the feature. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘Allegoria’ Blu-ray giveaway in the email’s subject line, and include your mailing address in the message. You have until next Tuesday, November 15, the day of the movie’s Blu-ray and DVD release, to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On November 15, we’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

‘Allegoria’ was written and executive produced by Spider One, who also made his feature film directorial debut on the project. The movie stars Krsy Fox (‘Frank’), Adam Busch (‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’), Bryce Johnson (‘Pretty Little Liars’) and Scout Compton (‘Halloween’).

The Blu-ray cover for writer-director Spider One’s horror film, ‘Allegoria.’
