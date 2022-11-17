MOVIES NEWS VIDEO

Watch an Exclusive Clip From the Comedy Fisherman’s Friends: One and All

ByKaren Benardello

Nov 17, 2022 , , , , , ,

Navigating the turbulent waters of fame while remaining committed to honoring their genuine relationships with their families and life-long friends can be a struggle for any entertainer. That’s certainly the case for the singers of the titular band in the hit UK musical comedy film series, ‘Fisherman’s Friends.’

‘Fisherman’s Friends: One and All,’ which is the sequel to the 2019 popular original movie, ‘Fisherman’s Friends,’ is being released in U.S. theaters and on VOD and digital tomorrow, November 18 by Samuel Goldwyn Films. In honor of the comedy’s American distribution, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature.

The sequel was directed and produced by Meg Leonard and Nick Moorcroft. The duo also co-wrote the script with Piers Ashworth, who they also co-penned the script with for ‘Fisherman’s Friends.’ The new movie stars James Purefoy, Dave Johns, Sam Swainsbury, Maggie Steed, Jade Anouka, Richard Harrington, David Hayman and Imelda May.

‘Fisherman’s Friends: One and All’ continues the uplifting true story of the unexpected success of the eponymous band’s debut album, ‘No Hopers, Jokers and Rogues.’ Almost a year after the record’s release, the group struggles with the pressures, pitfalls and temptations of their newfound fame. They must also navigate second album syndrome and performing on the pyramid stage at Glastonbury.

The cast from co-writer-director-producers Nick Moorcroft and Meg Leonard’s musical comedy sequel, ‘Fisherman’s Friends: One and All.’
Summary
ShockYa's Exclusive 'Fisherman's Friends: One and All' Exclusive Clip
Title
ShockYa's Exclusive 'Fisherman's Friends: One and All' Exclusive Clip
Description

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from writer-director-producers Meg Leonard and Nick Moorcroft's comedy sequel, 'Fisherman's Friends: One and All.'

Facebook Comments

By Karen Benardello

As a graduate of LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic, Karen Benardello serves as ShockYa's Senior Movies & Television Editor. Her duties include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, and scribing movie, television and music reviews and news articles. As a New York City-area based journalist, she's a member of the guilds, New York Film Critics Online and the Women Film Critics Circle.

Related Post

INTERVIEWS MOVIES

Exclusive Interview with The Menu Actress Aimee Carrero

Nov 17, 2022 Karen Benardello
CELEBRITY GOSSIP MUSIC MUSIC NEWS NEWS

Fyre Festival Founder Billy McFarland Released From Jail and Already Planning New ‘Pirates’ Event

Nov 14, 2022 Grady Owen
DVD NEWS MOVIES NEWS

Blu-Ray Giveaway: Enter to Win a Copy of the Romantic Comedy The Sound of Violet

Nov 14, 2022 Karen Benardello

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *