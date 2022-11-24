US Senate Candidate James Bradley Challenges California’s Election Laws in new ruling

James Bradley and future candidates have standing to challenge California’s corrupt election laws, regulations and policies instated by Governor Gavin Newsom according to a new ruling by the Ninth Circuit.

The Election Integrity Project®California (EIPCa), co-lead by Bradley will challenge the constitutionality of any laws or policies passed that could remove integrity from the states election process.

Governor Gavin Newsom authorized mail in ballots to all “active” registrants, while Security of State, Alex Padilla gutted signature verification requirements. EIPCa received over 700 affidavits from trained observers who reported election workers not verifying signatures and even counting ballots without signatures.

“I received an overwhelming number of calls up to the 2020 election that were very concerning regarding the integrity of that election and more recently regarding the just concluded elections in the state of California. I made a promise to the voters of California that we would investigate and pursue legal action to clean up our elections in California to insure fair, transparent and honest elections. This is my oath to serve and protect every citizen’s right and our constitution,” said James Bradley, candidate for US Senate.

Visit bradleysenate.com for the latest news and information. Help him stop the corruption in California.