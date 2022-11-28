The Santa Clauses Video Interview with Tim Allen, Kal Penn, Elizabeth Mitchell, Jason Winer and Jack Burditt

Struggling to find their rightful place in the world can be a challenge for anyone, even celebrated pop culture icons as Santa Claus. Even a man who has brought joy to countless families around the world for several decades can begin to realize that his own wife and children need to spend quality time with him, at home, as they get older. That’s certainly the case for Tim Allen’s incarnation of Santa Claus in the new Christmas mini-series, ‘The Santa Clauses,’ which is based on the hit 1990s-2000s film series of the same name.

Jack Burditt, who created the comedy-fantasy mini-series, worked as an executive producer and the showrunner on the project, as well. Allen and Jason Winer also served as executive producers on, and the latter also directed two episodes of, the comedy.

The first three episodes of the six-episode mini-series are now streaming on Disney+. The last remaining three episodes of ‘The Santa Clauses’ will premiere every Wednesday, with the last installment debuting on December 14.

In ‘The Santa Clauses,’ Scott Calvin (Allen) has been working as the titular Santa Claus for nearly 30 years. He’s as jolly as ever, but as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. As a result, Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family.

Upon discovering there’s a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus. So he sets out to find a worthy successor so that he can become a better husband to his wife, Carol Calvin / Mrs. Claus (Elizabeth Mitchell), and father to their children, Buddy (Austin Kane) and Sandra (Elizabeth Allen-Dick).

Allen and Mitchell generously took the time recently to participate in a global virtual press conference to talk about starring on ‘The Santa Clauses.’ They were joined by fellow co-star Kal Penn, who plays Simon Choksi, a game inventor and product developer on the series, as well as Winer and Burditt.

Watch the video of ‘The Santa Clauses’ global virtual press conference above.