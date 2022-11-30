Alan Dershowitz Pleads SCOTUS To Hear Whistleblowers Testimony of Tom Girardi Crime Family Run By Gavin Newsom and Adam Schiff, Gloria Allred And Others

Professor Alan Dershowitz pleads SCOTUS to hear Girardi Syndicate Whistleblower Testimony

Hollywood media mogul Alki David is demanding restitution for over $2 Billion in damages and mental health claims that he has personally suffered in losses at the hands of the California State Government of Gavin Newsom, Adam Schiff, Tom Girardi, Gloria Allred, Joseph Chora, Keith Griffin and, other corrupted Girardi Crime Family Members.

David also claims he and the Whistleblowers are entitled to 20% of the $300 Billion Dollars of hidden assets and illicit funds hidden by Newsom, Schiff, Girardi, Allred, and Company in “overseas Banks”, according to a statement sent to Shockya.

Alki David’s Media Companies Maliciously Defamed By Girardi Crime Family

“I’ve never had my day in court. My due process was taken from me. I’ve experienced a litany of injustices where my human rights have been completely violated.” said David to Shockya. David’s supporters include actress Rose McGowan, hotelier Steve Wynn, rappers Chris Brown, Chief Keef, and Boxing legend Mike Tyson.

David’s Group of Whistleblowers intends to show the Supreme Court how the Syndicate has siphoned off epic amounts of funds to a “Mongolian Dirty Cash Laundering Enterprise” led by Newsom, Schiff, Girardi, Allred, Bloom, Chora, and Co. One Whistleblower is formerly Girardi’s law practice partner and another is Adam Schiff’s former campaign Manager in California.

David’s group of Whistleblowers are responsible for jailing disgraced LA County Sheriff Lee Baca and his deputy Paul Tanaka when they “lied to the FBI” during investigations on the brutal treatment of prisoners by the Sherriff’s department.

David himself a respected member of the Malibu Beach Community has been dragged out of his own home and arrested on fake parking violations that were later clarified in State Court as being “erroneous”.

There have been numerous break-in attempts at David’s homes as well as the mysterious and untimely deaths of four of David’s lawyers. A fifth is currently in hiding under threat of murder by the Newsom, Schiff, Girardi Syndicate. Witnesses have also fled the country under threat of retribution.

Viral YouTube Video on Alki David’s epic struggle – courtesy of @sanjoaquinvalleytransparency1

One “Jane Doe” aka Marguerita Nicholls fled Los Angeles under fear of retribution when she recanted her assault claims filed by Tom Girardi himself against David in one of several “rigged lawsuits” according to a federal suit filed by David against the State Bar of California.

Notably, this past week the head of the Los Angeles bureau of the FBI was exposed by the LA Times for having allowed his mother to have Tom Girardi buy her a house and give her cash and gifts.

Alki David’s story runs deep in LA. For nearly a decade David and his companies were embroiled in contentious lawsuits over free-to-air transmissions where David successfully defended the legal war against all four Major Television Networks, NBC, CBS, FOX, and ABC.

David’s Independent Group of Media Companies including FilmOn TV, CinemaNow, and Hologram USA successfully sued Comcast Ventures and owned its DoubleVerify platform for Corporate defamation in a landmark ruling where The Catchall Provision of the Anti-SLAPP Statute is challenged and won by FilmOn. California Supreme Court FilmOn.com Inc. v. DoubleVerify Inc. – 7 Cal. 5th 133, 246 Cal. Rptr. 3d 591, 439 P.3d 1156 (2019)

FilmOn is a 20-year-old streaming platform that hosts the most extensive and largest private film collection in the World. The Company streams to multiple platforms and brands from Switzerland and Los Angeles. David also owns and operates Hologram USA, the de facto leader in hologram projection technology. The company famously beamed Tupac in Coachella and Michael Jackson at the Billboard awards.

David has licensed his tech to the Fast and Furious Theme Park Ride at Universal Studios and for three years David has beamed Jimmy Kimmel into the Country Music Awards via Hologram from ABC Television Studios in Hollywood.

Most notably David and his Hologram USA business installed the famous Ronald Reagan Hologram at the Presidential Library in Simi Valley.

Mr David further added “Despite being constantly defamed and dragged through a deeply corrupted Girardi Network of lawyers, officials, and Judges, we have effectively started a recall campaign on two ‘wrongfully elected Judges’ JUDGERECALL.COM Judge Yolanda Orozco and Judge Michelle Williams Court”.

More importantly David also famously turned an Anti-Slapp appeal on corporate defamation of his FilmOn TV Advertising business. This became California Supreme Court Case Law.