Watch an Exclusive Clip from Horror Comedy Holiday Film The Christmas Tapes

Horror fans are being warned that they better watch out this holiday season, as their family gatherings are being interrupted by a stranger, who’s insistent on making the next classic Christmas film, in the upcoming anthology feature, ‘The Christmas Tapes.’ The horror comedy shows how a family, who’s ready to have a movie night on Christmas Eve, is instead forced to welcome visitor into their home – but unlike Santa Clause, the stranger wants to bring them pain, not joy.

Terror Films will distribute ‘The Christmas Tapes’ worldwide on digital on Friday, December 16. In honor of the Christmas horror comedy’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature.

The movie was written, directed and produced by Robert Livings and Randy Nundlall. ‘The Christmas Tapes’ stars Dave Sheridan (‘The Devil’s Rejects’), Greg Sestero (‘The Room’) and Veron Wells (‘The Road Warrior’).

While discussing the film, Livings and Nundlall said: “‘The Christmas Tapes’ is a throwback to the anthology films of the 80’s and 90’s, but with a modern found-footage twist.

“Christmas Horror is a subgenre that we feel deserves more attention, and this film came about from us discussing the classics and how we could possibly bring something new to the table. From day one, we were aware that this film had to be fun and could not take itself too seriously,” the filmmakers continued.

“Developing each segment and the trajectory of how they would transition from traditional horror to comedy-horror was an exciting journey. We look forward to you discovering this box of Christmas tapes,” Livings and Nundlall added.