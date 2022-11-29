TVMix reports Hollywood Media Mogul Alki David Calls on Congressman Steve Scalise To Hold Emergency Whistle Blower Hearings

It has been reported by TVMix, Hollywood Media Mogul Alki David has called on Congressman Steve Scalise to hold emergency Congressional Hearings on the FBI’s role in the “Tom Girardi State Bar Syndicate”. David emphasised to Scalise the immediate attention that this matter needs.

Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz representing Mr. David echoed his views. “We do need immediate help from Congress”, as per TVMix.

Recently LA Times broke the top news story, stating the Head of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office has formally recused himself from the federal investigation into fraud and corruption by Tom Girardi and others at his now-defunct law firm, an agency spokesperson confirmed.

David further added, sharing his ordeal “I have had my own run-ins with Girardi as well as corrupt members of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office like Brian Gilhooly and Shannon Biernek. These people have completely ignored and probably encouraged the break-ins to my home in Malibu.”

TVMix reporters further reported, David was distraught when he shared how he has repeatedly reported the unnatural and bizarre deaths of four of his lawyers. Rebecca Rini, Barry Rothman, John Quirk and Phil Kay. The deep corruption of the LA Sheriff’s office and that of the entire California Judiciary also as reported by the LA Times.

As per TV Mix, recently retired California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye said “Shocking, Tom Girardi scandal shows need for legal reforms”, California chief justice says.

David added, “Mr Scalise was appointed to investigate these matters and we fully expect him and his team to meet with our Whistleblowers in the near future”.

TVMix further reports, David outlined the Congressional Whistleblowers to include “Tom Girardi’s former law practice partner, also California Congressman Adam Schiff’s former campaign manager as well as senior staffers at Governor Gavin Newsom’s Office and the Los Angeles Sheriff’s department.”

David’s has very strong supporters and his supporters include actress Rose McGowan once the poster child of the MeToo Movement, who also has ongoing litigation against Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife. Hotelier Steve Wynn, rappers 50 Cent, Chris Brown and Boxing legend Mike Tyson also stand firmly behind David’s campaign to fully expose the Girardi Syndicate.

TV Mix also reported, “Gavin Newsom controls the State Bar of California through a proxy of all six seats on the State Bar. The Girardi mob has for a very long time, extorted the people of the great State of California. The insurance liens scheme has completely corrupted every facet of the judiciary.”

David’s efforts to expose the Girardi Syndicate is replayed across social media.

It was also recently reported, David caught up with Allred in a random meeting outside Ralph’s Super Market in Malibu where both David and Allred reside. David vehemently accuses Gloria Allred of wrong doings and her relationship with Tom Girardi, that goes back decades when both attended Loyola Law School in Hollywood CA.

Watch Alki David Confront Gloria Allred about her relationship with Tom Girardi & State Bar Syndicate

Featured in San Joaquin Valley Transparency Channel on Youtube.@sanjoaquinvalleytransparency1

Watch Alki Davis Expose Gloria Allred in the above video

10 Year Travesty of Justice – Alki David Exposes Gavin Newsom Tom Girardi and Gloria Allred