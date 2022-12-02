Watch an Exclusive Clip From Romantic Comedy Food and Romance

Sometimes the seemingly most tragic events in a person’s life can ultimately lead them to find their true happiness and fulfillment. That’s certainly the case for actress Marie Richardson’s protagonist of Karin in the new romantic comedy, ‘Food and Romance.’

Samuel Goldwyn Films is distributing the Swedish feature in U.S. theaters and on VOD and digital today, December 2. In honor of the movie’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip the feature.

In the clip, Karin is celebrating her 40th wedding anniversary with her husband, Sten (Björn Kjellman), in their backyard with a group of their friends. After she goes inside their house to get the desert she prepared, Karin sees that Sten receives a text message on his phone from a woman he’s been having an affair with recently. In shock, Karin is left pondering what went wrong in her marriage to lead to her husband’s infidelity, and what her future now holds for them.

‘Food and Romance’ was written by Anna Fredriksson and directed by Annika Appelin. In addition to Richardson, the comedy also stars Peter Stormare (‘Constantine,’ ‘Armageddon’) and Ida Engvoll (‘A Man Called Ove’).

In ‘Food and Romance,’ a sudden change forces Karin to re-evaluate her life. With the help of friends, food and passion, she refuses to accept that life has an expiration date, and takes the second chance she is given.

