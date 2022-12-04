Action MOVIES NEWS POSTERS

New John Wick: Chapter 4 Official Teaser Poster Featuring Keanu Reeves Revealed at CCXP

ByKaren Benardello

Dec 4, 2022 , , , , ,
Lionsgate has released the official teaser poster for director Chad Stahelski’s action crime sequel, ‘John Wick: Chapter 4,’ starring Keanu Reeves in the titular role.

Keanu Reeves’ legendary hitman, John Wick, is back with a vengeance, as Lionsgate released a new official teaser poster for ‘John Wick: Chapter 4′ at Brazil Comic-Con experience, CCXP. The key art for the third sequel in the acclaimed action crime franchise teases the Saturn Award-nominated actor’s return as the titular assassin as he embarks on his most difficult journey yet.

Lionsgate unveiled the official teaser poster for ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ in support of its U.S. release on March 24, 2023. The film follows the eponymous character as he uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, John must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances around the world and forces that turn old friends into foes.

The fourth entry in the hit ‘John Wick’ series was written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The drama is based on characters created by Derek Kolstad.

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ was directed and produced by Chad Stahelski, who also helmed all three previous installments in the franchise. Reeves, Louise Rosner, David Leitch and Michael Paseornek served as executive producers on the movie.

Besides Reeves, ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ also stars Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins and Ian McShane.

For more information on ‘John Wick: Chapter 4,’ visit is official website, as well as its Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages.

By Karen Benardello

As a graduate of LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic, Karen Benardello serves as ShockYa's Senior Movies & Television Editor. Her duties include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, and scribing movie, television and music reviews and news articles. As a New York City-area based journalist, she's a member of the guilds, New York Film Critics Online and the Women Film Critics Circle.

