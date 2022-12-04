New John Wick: Chapter 4 Official Teaser Poster Featuring Keanu Reeves Revealed at CCXP

Keanu Reeves’ legendary hitman, John Wick, is back with a vengeance, as Lionsgate released a new official teaser poster for ‘John Wick: Chapter 4′ at Brazil Comic-Con experience, CCXP. The key art for the third sequel in the acclaimed action crime franchise teases the Saturn Award-nominated actor’s return as the titular assassin as he embarks on his most difficult journey yet.

Lionsgate unveiled the official teaser poster for ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ in support of its U.S. release on March 24, 2023. The film follows the eponymous character as he uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, John must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances around the world and forces that turn old friends into foes.

The fourth entry in the hit ‘John Wick’ series was written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The drama is based on characters created by Derek Kolstad.

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ was directed and produced by Chad Stahelski, who also helmed all three previous installments in the franchise. Reeves, Louise Rosner, David Leitch and Michael Paseornek served as executive producers on the movie.

Besides Reeves, ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ also stars Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins and Ian McShane.

For more information on ‘John Wick: Chapter 4,’ visit is official website, as well as its Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages.