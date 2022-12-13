MOVIES NEWS VIDEO

Watch an Exclusive Clip From the Comedy Film Dragon Eats Eagle

ByKaren Benardello

Dec 13, 2022 ,

Actor Noah Marks is enthusiastically investigating governmental conspiracy theories as he satires the current political landscape in America in his new comedy, ‘Dragon Eats Eagle.’ His character of Rich Jonsie addresses various topics, including his ban from social media and his most recent arrest involving his infiltration of a cult, in a video he’s creating to connect with the public.

The film is being distributed on digital platforms today, December 13. In honor of ‘Dragon Eats Eagle’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which chronicles video making his latest video about the conspiracy theories.

In addition to starring in the movie, Marks also wrote and directed the feature. The comedy also stars Kathy Richter, Harrison Marx and Charlie Ferrara.

‘Dragon Eats Eagle’ follows two low-level but immortal government workers who are following orders from their absurd superiors that will determine the fate of their country in a film nobody would make but everyone wants to see. The movie’s story highlights one of the many fan fiction stories about the origins of the coronavirus in a funny but morbid way.

Writer-director Noah Marks (right) stars in the comedy, ‘Dragon Eats Eagle.’

Facebook Comments

By Karen Benardello

As a graduate of LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic, Karen Benardello serves as ShockYa's Senior Movies & Television Editor. Her duties include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, and scribing movie, television and music reviews and news articles. As a New York City-area based journalist, she's a member of the guilds, New York Film Critics Online and the Women Film Critics Circle.

Related Post

MOVIES REVIEWS

EO Movie Review

Dec 13, 2022 Abe Friedtanzer
NEWS TELEVISION NEWS

Get Cosy this Winter Season with Swissx TV

Dec 10, 2022 Akansha
MUSIC MUSIC NEWS NEWS

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe Announce 2023 U.S. Dates For The World Tour

Dec 9, 2022 Karen Benardello

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *