Watch an Exclusive Clip From the Comedy Film Dragon Eats Eagle

Actor Noah Marks is enthusiastically investigating governmental conspiracy theories as he satires the current political landscape in America in his new comedy, ‘Dragon Eats Eagle.’ His character of Rich Jonsie addresses various topics, including his ban from social media and his most recent arrest involving his infiltration of a cult, in a video he’s creating to connect with the public.

The film is being distributed on digital platforms today, December 13. In honor of ‘Dragon Eats Eagle’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which chronicles video making his latest video about the conspiracy theories.

In addition to starring in the movie, Marks also wrote and directed the feature. The comedy also stars Kathy Richter, Harrison Marx and Charlie Ferrara.

‘Dragon Eats Eagle’ follows two low-level but immortal government workers who are following orders from their absurd superiors that will determine the fate of their country in a film nobody would make but everyone wants to see. The movie’s story highlights one of the many fan fiction stories about the origins of the coronavirus in a funny but morbid way.