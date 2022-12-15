MOVIES NEWS VIDEO

Watch an Exclusive Clip From the SXSW Grand Jury Prize-nominated Documentary Jurassic Punk

Dec 15, 2022 , , , ,

Making movie history that will be remembered for generations is never easy for the filmmakers behind the celebrated projects. Despite his long-lasting acclaim in Hollywood, especially in such genres as sci-fi, action and fantasy, computer animation pioneer, Steve Williams has long struggled to reckon with his chaotic past in the industry. His initial admiration of, and eventual rebellion and reckless disregard for authority in, the field he found success in is chronicled in the upcoming documentary, ‘Jurassic Punk.’

Gravitas Ventures is releasing the film in theaters and on VOD and Digital tomorrow, December 16. The movie’s official distribution comes after it was nominated for a Grand Jury Prize at this year’s SXSW and also won Best Documentary Feature at Sitges. In honor of the documentary’s official release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘We’re Making Movie History.’

‘Jurassic Punk’ was directed by Scott Leberecht. Besides Williams, the film features interviews with such legendary talent as Phil Tippett, Robert Patrick, Jamie Hyneman, Stefen Fangmeier, Mark Dippé, Scott Ross, Bill Kimberlin, Hannah Williams and Adrienne Biggs.

‘Jurassic Punk’ shows that Williams is considered a pioneer in computer animation. This intimate account examines his life story and events surrounding the historical moment when digital dinosaurs walked onto the silver screen in ‘Jurassic Park.’ Williams and a chorus of expert witnesses recount a dramatic tale of rebellion and revolution at Lucasfilm’s Industrial Light & Magic in the early 1990s – a time when creating realistic creatures with a computer was considered impossible. Decades later, Williams struggles to reckon with his chaotic past.

Computer animation pioneer, Steve Williams, who’s the subject of the new documentary, ‘Jurassic Punk.’

