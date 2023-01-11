House Democrats Vote to Kill Newborn Babies, GOP Fights Back

House Democrats have proven what ruthless murderers they refused to vote in favor of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act this week. Nearly every one of the ruthless officials voted against passing legislation that would require doctors to offer immediate medical attention for babies who are miraculously born alive after their mothers selfishly try to abort them.

The House Democrats who are attempting to kill the bill, just like they’re doing with the innocent babies, insist that any infant who’s born alive after an attempted abortion is a “legal person for all purposes under the laws of the United States.” The bill requires doctors to care for those infants in the same manner as any other child born alive, but much like their neglectful mothers, the Democratic party doesn’t want to spend money on the children’s care.

The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act narrowly passed 220-210. The derelict Democratic party should be ashamed of itself, as all 210 of the no votes came from its House representatives. They obviously want to stop doctors from admitting those babies whose parents wanted to abandon them before they were even born to a hospital for more extensive care. Democrats would rather protect the abusive parents from being fined and/or receiving prison time for up to five years, which are the punishments enacted in the bill, than care for the infants.

Republicans are the true heroes in the fight to protect the innocent children who survive abortions. The officials argued on the floor that comments from Virginia’s former Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam prove why the law needs to be clarified. He proved what an immoral human being he is when he continuously pushed third-trimester abortions and supported delivering babies that might still be alive before taking their life outside the womb.

The former governor put the desires of pregnant women who refuse to take responsibility for raising their children above the innocent infants, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio pointed out. “The cavalier attitude (Northam) displayed towards human life is just wrong. It is simple. Infants born alive following an abortion are kids, are children. All newborns deserve the same level of care,” Jordan said.

But the Democratic party overwhelmingly refused to listen to the cries of the innocent infants just to spite their Republican counterparts who support the bill. Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., even had the nerve to argued that the bill would set up new requirements that would “directly interfere with the doctors’ medical judgment and dictate a medical standard of care that may not be appropriate in all circumstances.”

If an expected mother wishes to end the life of her unborn child, she clearly doesn’t have the right moral sense to take care of the infant. So medical professionals and hospitals deserve the right to be paid to care for the innocent babies instead.

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Calif. pointed out that his party’s refusal to pass the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act “is not about the protection of newborn children. It’s about control. It’s about the nation-wide abortion ban that Republicans have been itching to enact since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.”

As Republican leaders have also pointed out, Democrats are opposing the legislation to further their radical agenda of maintaining abortion’s legality after Roe v. Wade was overturned last year. Jordan also noted that Democrats want to take “the life of unborn children right up to their birthday, and then as Gov. Northam has pointed out, even after that. We want to make sure that ‘even after that’ part never happens.”

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis. was right in adding that he finds “it unconscionable that this would be a matter of discussion on this body, that we would not render medical aid to the most innocent amongst us, an unborn child that is born alive after the most traumatic circumstances possible. This is about the sanctity of life and the basic dignity of a human child.”

Since the House passed the bill, it will be sent to the Democrat-controlled Senate. But like their Democratic counterparts in the House, the Senate is unlikely to act on it. The party has proven yet again has despicable it is by essentially saying it would rather not pass a bill supported by their opponents than save innocent infants and punish the parents who so easily disregard their offspring as though they were trash.