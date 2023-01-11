NEWS

Exclusive Video! Eccentric Billionaire Alki David Trolls Tom Girardi and Gavin Newsom State Bar Crime Syndicate

ByGrady Owen

Jan 11, 2023 , , , , ,

VIDEO EXCLUSIVE

Eccentric Billionaire Alki David unloads at “Chinese Communist Security” staff at California State Bar office in Downtown LA.

It was very good for me said David. It was quite a release wasn’t as good as “when I bumped into Gloria Allred or when I take a No 2″ Said David after his trip to downtown.

“but not as good as when I bumped into Gloria Allred!”

gloria allred confronted outside Ralph’s in Malibu CA

Holding David’s doberman  Vader by a short leash and also there to witness this often hilarious tirade, is James Bradley for California State Senate and YouTube 1st Amendment Auditor @SANJUAQUINVALLEYTRANSPARENCY

GOT A SHOCKING TIP?

By Grady Owen

After training a pack of Raptors on Isla Nublar, Owen Grady changed his name and decided to take a job as an entertainment writer. Now armed with a computer and the internet, Grady Owen is prepared to deliver the best coverage in movies, TV, and music for you.