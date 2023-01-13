Governor Gavin Newsom Linked In Hollywood Child Porn Trafficking Ring As Tom Girardi Syndicate Is Served RICO Lawsuit

“SHOCKING USER DATA SURFACES VIACOM CBS WARNER COMCAST DISNEY FOX NBC EXECS EXPOSED”

A RICO Lawsuit was filed today in Dallas, Texas by SCOTUS-veteran attorney Mark Lieberman who filed in Federal Court against Comcast Ventures, Girardi Keese, Gavin Newsom, Gloria Allred, Lisa Bloom and others.

California Governor Gavin Newsom Served Racketeering Lawsuit In Dallas Texas: Federal Case Number 3:23-CV-108 by media mogul Alki David along with a deft list of Co-Plaintiffs who represented the whose-who of the early rap music movement; Sugar Hill Gang and Dougie Fresh, Rick Ross, Two Live Crew, Pretty Ricky and dozens of others.

The infamous Tom Girardi himself accused Mr. David of wrongdoings that were later disproved and the accuser recanted. Comcast lawyers like Newsom, Girardi, Gloria Allred and her daughter Lisa Bloom, have been used extensively by the State Bar Syndicate run by Gavin Newsom to coerce and extort rich individuals and corporations using Television and Internet News to discredit and defame.

“The individuals at major media organizations that have colluded to defame me and steal my businesses relies on such criminal wrongdoing that they cant but help expose themselves to me…. with overwhelming evidence and whistleblowers we fully expect to prevail in Dallas” said Alki David. “Furthermore, can you imagine a world where the news is driven by principles of honesty and fairness. A world where the News Media and it’s narrative will suddenly switch to something yet unknown, the broadcast of human-kindness… Meanwhile, its War!”

David temporarily relocated from Malibu to Dallas to continue waging war against those that have repeatedly tried to harm him and his family. “My enemy has proven itself to be far more insidious and corrupt, that I ever imagined. So these lawsuits are designed to bring these douchebags to the floor and then run them through with truth and righteousness” said David.

Quincy Smith(CBS Interactive/Allen & Co, Shelby Bonnie CEO Of Cnet / Warner Board, Niel Ashe CBS Intereactive, Shari Redstone of National Amusements Named In Dormant Federal Suit Alki David Vs CBS Interactive and others.

Back in 2011 a groundbreaking Copyright Infringement lawsuit was filed in a California

The lawsuit claimed CBS Interactive’s website CNET was the main distributor of the LimeWire peer2peer sharing software, which was downloaded over 2 Billion Times times and responsible for distributing over 67,200 “Child Porn” videos of children being sexually abused from ages 1 to 14, See full list

David was a hell-raiser back then, riding on the great American values of freedom of speech and unbridled creativity which made him a target by the biggest Corporations in America.

Even darker. CBS Interactive personnel such as “Sujay” see below – went as far as to attach “triggers” to the known list of sixty seven thousand two hundred grotesque videos. See Internet full list Wayback Machine

The purchase of CNET and Download.com by CBS Interactive involved a stock backdating scandal which eventually resulted in “the exponential growth of the file sharing phenomenon” According to Judge Wood.