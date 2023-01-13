AOC Claims Her Brain Damage is Caused By Gas Stoves

Alexandria Ocasio-Corez took to Twitter this week to declare that an ongoing exposure to N02 from gas stoves is linked to the reduction of cognitive ability and we believe she’s on to something! Someone who proposes these types of policy initiatives, such as banning gas stoves, the green new deal and other woke left wing initiatives clearly has brain damage. The proof, as they say, is in the soy based sustainably produced pudding.

Let’s dig into The Green New Deal

Elimination of methane producing cows. Under AOC’s proposal, she would work with farmers and ranchers to create a sustainable, pollution and green house gas free food system. She told reports that “We set a goal to get to net zero, rather than zero emissions, in 10 years because we aren’t sure we’ll be able to fully get rid of farting cows and airplanes that fast.”

What she fails to consider is that cattle feeds families across the world, provides babies milk (which democrats clearly don’t care about), creates millions of jobs and is one of the largest industries in the United States. The world consumes 130 billions pounds of beef, and more than 6 billion people in the world consume milk; majority of this is in third world counties. That doesn’t even account for the countless products produced by milk and the many industries they support. Who needs jobs anyway, when you have universal health and a living wage!

Since she spoke of Airplanes

Under AOC’s Green New Deal, she calls for the elimination of all commercial aircraft. Basically that eliminates air travel. Over 22 million domestic and global flights happen yearly worldwide, with nearly 30,000 daily by commercial carriers. You know, the ones who ship consumer goods, food and your favorite Nana’s Christmas gift. I guess we could send everything on a train, boat or carrier pigeon. Speaking of Nana, we should go visit her this year! I guess we could all take greasy Gavin Newsom’s prized Bullet Train, you know, the one that we’ve thrown billions of tax payer dollars at and will likely never be built.

The Green New Deal gets rid of gas powered vehicles in 10 years

Yep, the Biden Administration is already actively working on this initiative. Let’s replace them by electric vehicles, currently powered by pollution creating coal power plants. Because under The Green New Deal, there will be no nuclear power.

Clean up all hazardous waste dump sites, by what? Moving them to new hazardous waste sites? Create millions of high-wage jobs. Yeah, because your initiatives would kill millions of high-wage jobs.

And so many more ridiculous policies dreamed up by this radical left politician and activist, who like her boss President Biden is clearly in cognitive decline.

How would you pay for it? AOC states that the answer is clear, print more money! I’m sure that wouldn’t add to Biden’s already staggering run-away inflation, devalue the US dollar and completely collapse the financial markets.

Unbelievable you say? Here’s a draft copy of The Green New Deal, read this nonsense for yourself here.

One thing is a fact, AOC’s policy initiatives are worth about as much as what comes out south end of a north bound COW.

Drops the mic.