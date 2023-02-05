Bidens Caught Red Handed, Received 31 Million from China

Derelict U.S. President Joe Biden and his equally corrupt family should all be stripped of their wealth and power, and serve lengthy prison sentences, for their treasonous actions against America. Biden and his second son, Hunter Biden, are amongst the family’s worst offenders; the father and son are scamming their fellow citizens by having a years-old financial relationship with China that only benefits them.

Breitbart News senior contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer appeared on Sunday’s broadcast of Fox News’s political talk show, ‘The Next Revolution.’ During the broadcast, he demanded that the House of Representatives, which Republicans rightfully took back control over last year, further analyze the president and his family’s shady business decisions and financial connection to China.

Schweizer told the series’ host, Steve Hilton that “I would focus primarily on China because this is truly frightening – and I don’t say that lightly. We know based on the laptop, the emails, the U.S. Treasury Department suspicious activity reports that have been released that the Bidens have received some $31 million from Chinese entities. When you look at the businessman that made those deals happen, Steve, all of them have links to the highest levels of Chinese intelligence.”

Adding to that frightening revelation that the fraudulent president and his family are more concerned about protecting their own personal wealth than their country’s safety, Schweizer revealed that there are a number of documented transactions Hunter Biden made with Chinese government officials that prove the claim. “The bottom line is all the money that Hunter Biden and the Biden family received out of China came from individuals with ties to the highest level of Chinese intelligence, and there’s no discernible business service that Hunter Biden performed for any of that money,” he added.

One of the illegal documented transactions involved the sale of American natural gas to China. He brought in millions of dollars from the deal from entities tied to the Chinese government.

To further help support his claims about the Biden family’s long-held greedy mentality, Breitbart’s Senior Contributor published the New York Times bestselling books, ‘Secret Empires’ and ‘Profiles in Corruption,’ in 2018 and 2020. His reporting uncovered the Biden family’s vast amount of illegal foreign deals.

Both books exposed how the unscrupulous president and his equally crooked son flew aboard Air Force Two to China in 2013, when Joe was serving as Barack Obama’s vice president. Less than two weeks after the unethical trip, Hunter yet again proved what a despicable person he has always been. At the time, he had his firm sign a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China.

Breitbart Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris also conducted investigative work at the New York Post into Hunter Biden’s laptop. Her reporting captured international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed that Joe was intimately involved in his son’s businesses. The greedy president unethically had a 10 percent stake in a company Hunter formed with officials at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party, to not only advise his incompetent son, but also garner more money for himself.

Besides Schweizer’s recent appearance on ‘The Next Revolution,’ House Committee on Oversight and Reform Ranking Member James Comer (R-Ky.) and Republican lawmakers held a press conference in November to further expose President Biden’s involvement in his family business schemes. The lawmakers also shared unsurprising evidence that revealed several federal crimes may have been committed by members of the Biden family. Those crimes include conspiracy or defrauding the United States; wire fraud; conspiracy to commit wire fraud, violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, violations of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, tax evasion, money laundering and Conspiracy to commit money laundering.

During his remarks, Comer shared documents, communications and information that reveal the extent of the Biden family engaging in business deals that are detrimental to U.S. interests. As Comer also pointed out, the evidence proves that President Biden is compromised and swayed by foreign money and influence. Comer added that the Oversight Committee will continue its investigation to provide Americans with the answers they need to hold the commander-in-chief accountable for his illegal actions.

Committee Republicans are rightfully determined to punish the president, and are using the information they gathered after speaking with whistleblowers from numerous business schemes involving the Biden family to start building a case against him. The Bidens should all be thrown in jail for creating business plans aimed at targets around the world based on influence peddling from foreign governments like China and Russia. The family was so idiotic that they also left plans they used to swindle investors of hundreds of thousands of dollars – all with the president’s participation or knowledge – readily accessible to the public.

In 2019, shortly after announcing his campaign for president, Biden stupidly believed that he wouldn’t get caught when he told the American people he was never involved with his family’s business deals. Wistleblowers later revealed that he personally participated in meetings and phone calls involving his family’s businesses.

As a result of the emerging evidence against him, President Biden and his family are clearly a national security risk, as they have been compromised by foreign governments. Committee Republicans have identified over 50 countries the Biden family sought business in, and the deals were often led by Hunter.

President Biden clearly flourished politically and became a millionaire by simply selling access to his family. The money they illegally earned was increasingly spent on furthering their illegal activity. Americans have the right to know what financial and political secrets the Biden Administration is trying to hide from them, so that they have the leverage they need to finally take the f*cker out of office.