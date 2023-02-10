URGENT OPEN LETTER : TO UNITED KINGDOM AMBASSADOR KIM DARROCH

Re: URGENT REQUEST FOR INTERVENTION FOR UNITED KINGDOM CITIZEN

Dear Ambassador Darroch,

My name is Mark Lieberman. I am an attorney in Dallas, Texas, and I represent Mr. Alkiviades David in a civil matter that I believe warrants the attention and perhaps lawful intervention by the British Government. Mr. David has undoubtedly be made the victim of an illicit fraud scheme perpetrated by corrupt lawyers and judges throughout the States of California with judicial indifference from the State of Texas.

Mr. David comes from a wealthy and influential British family, and due to this, he has been targeted for acts of fraudulent litigation by a politically influenced and recently disbarred California attorney named Thomas Girardi.

Two weeks after the date of our court filings against Mr. Girardi, United States officials obtained a criminal indictment against Girardi for conduct that Mr. David, had been complaining about to American state court officials for more than two years. We have attempted to air our grievances through the federal court with one bout of resistance after another. Now, due entirely to the widespread corruption of the California state courts on one hand, and the lack of fair litigation opportunity in the American federal courts on the other hand, Mr. David is in line to loose tens of millions of dollars in the United States and in the UK through corrupt officials. This bunch of corrupt American attorneys have a solid history of targeting wealthy foreigners because of no other reason but to transfer

wealth of the targeted individual to their own coffers.

Perhaps if through your Office, the Department of State realizes that California corruption and Texas indifference could start and international inquiry under the duty of your government to protect the rights of its citizens when the American process have failed to do so, things might change for Mr. David.

You may track the progress of Mr. David’s civil litigation by inquiring into the following cases.

David v. Girardi, Case No: 3:23-cv-0108-L, United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas at Dallas; United States v. Girardi, Case No. 23-10100, United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit; and currently United States v. Girardi, Case No. 2:23-cv-00736-ODW.

My colleague in California is Ronda Baldwin-Kennedy, ESQ., who is the lead attorney in the California case. Her telephone number is (805) 358-9737. She will be more than happy to speak with you regarding this matter. Or alternatively, you may contact myself.

/s/ Mark J. Lieberman

Law Office of Mark J. Lieberman

1704 Pine Hills Lane

Corinth, TX 76210

(817) 905-3772

United Kingdom Embassy

c/o

Ambassador Kim Darroch

3100 Massachusetts Ave, NW

Washington, DC

20008