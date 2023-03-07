Biden Administration Collaborates with State Leaders to Expand Abortion Access Ahead of 2024 Elections

The Biden administration is reportedly working closely with state-level leaders to expand access to abortion in the lead-up to the 2024 elections. According to a report from Reuters, the Gender Policy Council, led by Director Jennifer Klein and in partnership with Vice President Kamala Harris and an inter-governmental affairs team, is holding strategy meetings with local elected officials, activists, and reproductive rights groups to provide legal and messaging advice. It’s apparent that the current leadership is more about killing babies, than solving actual US problems such as crime, immigration and the economy.

Exclusive: The White House is jumping into state-level battles for women's reproductive rights, lending advice to allies in states pushing restrictions as the Biden administration seeks to make abortion access a rallying cry in next year's election https://t.co/o8hfJW0TVu — Reuters (@Reuters) March 6, 2023

The White House is aiming to support its allies at the state level and make abortion a key issue in the upcoming election cycle. As Vice President Harris takes a lead on promoting abortion access, the administration has been in touch with specific legislators who will play an important role in the fight for reproductive rights.

The administration’s efforts come as the Supreme Court recently overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide. With the future of abortion rights in question, the Biden administration is working to ensure that individuals have access to abortion services.