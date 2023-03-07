NEWS POLITICS

Tucker Carlson Unveils New Footage of Capitol Riots, Challenges Prevailing Mainstream Media Narrative

ByGrady Owen

Mar 7, 2023 ,

Conservative pundit Tucker Carlson has released new footage shedding new light on the events that unfolded during the Capitol riots on January 6. The footage, shown on his program on Monday night, revealed Jacob Chansley, known as the QAnon Shaman, being escorted into the Senate by Capitol police officers, which challenges the previous narrative that he aggressively forced his way into the chamber. Chansley was later sentenced to four years in jail for his involvement in the incident.

In addition to this, Carlson also presented footage of Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, who tragically died after the riot. Initial reports suggested that he had been attacked with a fire extinguisher and pepper spray by rioters. However, a medical examiner later ruled that he had died of natural causes. Carlson shared footage of Sicknick walking around the Capitol after the attack, appearing in good health, which contradicts liberal outlets’ claims that the rioters were responsible for his death.

Carlson’s new footage has provided a fresh perspective on the events of January 6, leading many to question the previous narrative that had been presented. The release of this new evidence is likely to stir up controversy and spark further debate about what really happened during the Capitol riots.

It is clear that the events of January 6 are still a source of great controversy and debate in America, and that there is still much that we do not know about what really happened on that fateful day. The release of new evidence by Tucker Carlson is likely to add fuel to an already heated debate, and to raise more questions about the true nature of the Capitol riots.

