SHOCKING: TikTok Hires Firm with Ties to Biden Amid National Security Concerns!

TikTok, the popular social media application, has found itself at the center of a political firestorm in Washington, D.C. due to concerns over its potential national security risks. As lawmakers from both sides of the political spectrum continue to scrutinize the app, TikTok has reportedly hired a corporate and political consulting firm that worked for President Biden‘s campaign in 2020.

According to recent reports, the firm in question is SKDK, which was hired by TikTok in the past few months to help navigate the current climate of increased scrutiny. While representatives for both companies have not commented on the partnership, the news of SKDK’s involvement with TikTok has sparked renewed interest in the app’s political affiliations.

TikTok reportedly hires communication firm with connections to Bidenhttps://t.co/RXuzxOxACF — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) March 10, 2023

The hiring of a firm with ties to the Biden administration is sure to be a topic of continued discussion, particularly as concerns over national security risks associated with the app continue to mount. This scrutiny began under the Trump administration when the former President pushed to have the app banned, citing its ties to the Chinese government and the potential threat it posed to American users’ privacy and data security.

Despite efforts by TikTok to address these concerns, the app has faced continued criticism and regulatory challenges from lawmakers and government agencies. In December of 2020, the United States Department of Commerce announced that it would be enforcing a ban on TikTok, which was set to take effect on November 12th of that year. However, the ban was temporarily halted by a federal judge and has yet to be fully implemented.

While the future of TikTok in the United States remains uncertain, the app’s ties to the Biden administration are sure to be closely watched. As lawmakers and regulators continue to weigh the national security risks associated with the app, the involvement of a political consulting firm with ties to the current administration is sure to fuel further debate and speculation.