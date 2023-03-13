You Won’t Believe What Bank of America Did Without Your Knowledge – FBI Involvement Revealed!

In a recent report, it has been revealed that Bank of America handed over customer data to the FBI, without any directive from the bureau. The data included a list of customers who had made purchases in the Washington, D.C. area around the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot, as well as the names of anyone who had previously purchased a weapon.

According to whistleblower George Hill, who testified before the House Judiciary Committee, Bank of America had datamined its customer base and voluntarily handed over the data to the FBI. However, many are questioning the legality and ethics of the bank’s actions, as innocent Americans were targeted and their privacy was violated.

FBI’s D.C. field office pushed local offices to open criminal investigations into Americans based solely on financial transactions @BankofAmerica tracked & voluntarily provided to the FBI. This wasn’t the first time BoA did this, nor will it be the last. https://t.co/R0TajinXPN — Nick Short ?? (@PoliticalShort) March 6, 2023

This incident has only added to the growing distrust of the FBI, which has faced numerous scandals in recent years. The bureau has been accused of conspiring with Democrats to manufacture false claims of “Russia collusion” against former President Donald Trump, and of using manufactured evidence in federal court.

As more details emerge about the FBI’s involvement in the Capitol riot investigation, it remains to be seen how this will impact the bureau’s reputation and credibility in the eyes of the American people.