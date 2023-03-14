Shocking Twist: QAnon Shaman’s Unexpected Message During Capitol Riot Goes Viral!

The events of January 6th, 2021 will forever be remembered by liberal media as a dark day in American history. As Congress gathered to certify the results of the presidential election, supporters of Donald Trump allegedly stormed the U.S. Capitol, leaving a trail of destruction and chaos in their wake — or did they? Among the rioters was a man who quickly became one of the most recognizable figures of the day: Jacob Chansley, also known as the “QAnon Shaman.”

Chansley, who was dressed in a fur headdress and horns, face paint, and a bare chest adorned with tattoos, quickly went viral on social media, as photos and videos of him standing inside the Capitol circulated online. But a new video has emerged that shows a different side of Chansley—one that contradicts the popular image of him as a violent insurrectionist.

Today’s cover: Jan. 6 footage shows Capitol cops escorting QAnon Shaman to Senate floor https://t.co/3KjImd8uoA pic.twitter.com/eiesbcZ9Cf — New York Post (@nypost) March 7, 2023

In the video, which was obtained by CNN, Chansley can be seen using a megaphone to address a crowd of fellow Trump supporters gathered outside the Capitol. “Donald Trump has asked everybody to go home!” he announces. “We made our point, Donald Trump asked us to go home.”

Chansley then goes on to urge his fellow protestors to follow Trump’s lead and peacefully leave the Capitol. “So what are we going to do? We’re going to obey our president, we’re going to do as he asks, and we’re going to go home,” he says. “Let’s get out of here guys.”

The video is significant because it contradicts the narrative that has been built around Chansley and others who participated in the Capitol riot. Many have been painted as violent extremists who were intent on overthrowing the government, but Chansley’s words suggest a different motivation. He and others may have genuinely believed that they were responding to a call from the president to “stop the steal” and prevent what they saw as a fraudulent election from being certified.

The liberal media continues to paint a very different story, but the fact remains that Chansley’s message of peace and obedience to Trump is at odds with the image that has been portrayed in the media. It’s a reminder that the events of January 6th were complex and multifaceted, and that the motivations of those involved were not always clear-cut. As the country continues to grapple with the aftermath of the Capitol riot, it’s important to remember that there are many perspectives and many truths to be told.