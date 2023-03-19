Louisiana Democrats rocked as longest-serving member switches to GOP, giving Republicans a supermajority in Baton Rouge for the first time ever

In a stunning move that has sent shockwaves through the Louisiana political landscape, the longest-serving Democrat in the state’s legislature has announced that he is switching to the Republican Party. Francis Thompson’s decision gives the GOP a supermajority in Baton Rouge for the first time in history, with 70 of the legislature’s 105 seats now held by Republicans.

Thompson, who was first elected to the state legislature in 1975 as a Democrat, cited his values and principles as the driving force behind his decision to switch parties.

Late night news: Republicans now hold a super majority in both chambers of Louisiana Legislature after iconic Rep. Francis Thompson flips parties. @LAGOP has presser at 8 a.m. Friday #lalege https://t.co/q9H4D5Ldos via @thenewsstar — Greg Hilburn (@GregHilburn1) March 17, 2023

“I firmly hold onto certain values and principles that guide my decisions,” Thompson said in a statement. “My conservative voting record over my years in the Legislature speaks for itself.”

Thompson also pointed to what he sees as a push by Democratic leadership on both the national and state level to support certain issues that do not align with his Christian beliefs.

The news has left Louisiana Democrats reeling, with some wondering if more defections could be on the horizon. For now, though, Republicans are celebrating their newfound supermajority and the increased power it gives them in shaping Louisiana’s political landscape.