Trump Anticipates Arrest on Tuesday, McCarthy Promises Investigation into NYC DA Alvin Bragg

Former President Donald Trump has once again found himself at the center of controversy after announcing on his newly launched social media platform, Truth Social, that he anticipates an arrest on Tuesday over a Manhattan case. The case alleges that he paid hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in the lead up to the 2016 presidential election.

Former President Donald Trump said he expects to be arrested on Tuesday as New York prosecutors consider charges over a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, and called on his supporters to protest https://t.co/KrDp0Rt04u pic.twitter.com/3qKufCZZo2 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 19, 2023

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has promised to investigate New York City DA Alvin Bragg in response to Trump’s announcement. McCarthy accused Bragg of using his position for political vengeance against the former president, stating, “Here we go again — an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump.”

Trump, who has been a vocal critic of Bragg, took to Truth Social to air his grievances. He accused the Manhattan DA’s office of illegal leaks and political motivation, stating that “no crime” could be proven and that the case was based on an “old & fully debunked fairytale.”

The former president also called on his supporters to protest and “take our nation back,” sparking concern over potential unrest in the days leading up to the anticipated arrest.

The situation has once again highlighted the deep political divide in the United States and the ongoing scrutiny surrounding Trump’s past actions. As the investigation unfolds, all eyes will be on Bragg and the Manhattan DA’s office, as well as the response from Trump and his supporters.