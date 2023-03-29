NEWS

Caught On Cam Judges And Lawyers Fix Case To Jail Innocent Man

ByGrady Owen

Mar 29, 2023

Corrupt Court Room Caught On Cam

Mr. Sanchez is just one of the many victims of this Broken System, a system that seems to be more concerned with protecting those in power than providing justice to the people it is supposed to serve. The fact that a judge, someone who is supposed to uphold the law and protect the rights of the accused, can be complicit in such a conspiracy is truly shocking and highlights the urgent need for reform.

Courtesy Crafty Criminalist With Ms. Z

The truth is, without a fair trial and access to legal representation, the justice system is nothing but a farce. It’s time for us to demand better, to demand a system that truly works for everyone and not just those in power. Until then, we can only hope that more stories like Mr. Sanchez’s come to light, exposing the corruption and inspiring change.

By Grady Owen

After training a pack of Raptors on Isla Nublar, Owen Grady changed his name and decided to take a job as an entertainment writer. Now armed with a computer and the internet, Grady Owen is prepared to deliver the best coverage in movies, TV, and music for you.