NEWS POLITICS

Kamala Harris focuses on Africa as China muscles in on resource-rich lands

ByGrady Owen

Mar 29, 2023 , , ,
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Accra, Ghana, on March 26, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Harris’ Twitter page.)

The Biden administration has come under fire for prioritizing Africa over domestic issues, as Vice President Kamala Harris embarks on a seven-day mission to the continent to bolster relationships with African countries. This move comes in response to China’s aggressive push to dominate the resource-rich lands of Africa.

Harris arrived in Ghana on Sunday morning, where she emphasized the importance of the long-standing relationship between the US and the continent. However, what she failed to mention is that the Biden administration is playing catch-up with China, who has already signed a series of deals with African countries.

China has dropped tariffs on exports from several African countries, allowing them to export duty-free to China. In contrast, the US has been left behind, and Harris’s mission is to ensure that African governments do not forget the US.

China’s recent $2 billion deal with Ghana to develop roads and other projects in exchange for access to a vital mineral for aluminum production is a prime example of how the US has fallen behind. Harris, on the other hand, has arrived in Ghana with no such gifts.

While the Biden administration faces criticism for focusing on Africa rather than dealing with pressing domestic issues such as immigration and inflation, Harris’s mission is crucial to ensuring that the US does not lose its influence on the continent.

By Grady Owen

After training a pack of Raptors on Isla Nublar, Owen Grady changed his name and decided to take a job as an entertainment writer. Now armed with a computer and the internet, Grady Owen is prepared to deliver the best coverage in movies, TV, and music for you.